MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. The battlegroup East detected and destroyed a Ukrainian unit riding in two pickup trucks in southern Donetsk Region and a reconnaissance group in the Zaporozhye Region, Alexander Gordeyev, a spokesman for the battlegroup, told TASS on Tuesday.

"Reconnaissance forces and means detected a mobile enemy group starting movement in two pickup trucks in the area of Novomikhailovka. Crews of self-propelled artillery guns Akatsiya destroyed both vehicles and the militants. The crew of a heavy flamethrower system TOS-1 inflicted damage to the enemy's strongpoint south of Prechistovka. The crew of an Osa-AKM anti-aircraft missile system shot down a Furia unmanned aerial vehicle," he said.

Also, according to the spokesman, a rocket attack was repelled in the same area: Three HIMARS rockets were shot down by the crews of Buk anti-aircraft missile systems.

During aerial reconnaissance in the area of the settlement of Chervonaya in the Zaporozhye area, an enemy's reconnaissance group was detected and destroyed by the crews of Akatsiya self-propelled artillery guns. Artillery fire was inflicted on the clusters of militants in the areas of the settlements Malinovka and Novodanilovka, and also destroyed two pickup trucks and enemy personnel in a hangar in Lobkovoye, an observation post with a car and militants in the area of Novosyolovka," Gordeyev continued.

Crews of air defense systems Tor, Strela-10 and small arms fire shot down three Furia drones in the Zaporozhye area.