Russian forces delivered massive strike on Ukrainian defense plants last night — top brass

MOSCOW, May 1. /TASS/. On Sunday night, Russian forces delivered a massive strike on Ukrainian defense facilities, disrupting the work of plants that manufacture ammunition and hardware for Ukrainian troops, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Monday.

"Last night, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation conducted a massive missile attack with air-and sea-based high-precision weapons on Ukrainian defense facilities. The target was reached. All designated facilities were hit," Konashenkov said.