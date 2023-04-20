Looters go on rampage in Khartoum, gunfire doesn't stop, say eyewitnesses

TASS, April 20. Explosions and gunshots are heard all the time in Khartoum, looting has begun in the city, eyewitnesses told TASS.

"We keep hearing the sounds of bullets, the bursting of shells. It's horrible. It's horrible," a Khartoum resident told TASS over the phone. "It's not safe to move around the city <...>. Looting has begun."

Another man also said that the city of Khartoum "ran short of water, electricity and fuel". Many residents, according to him, are trying to move "to other parts of the country, to a safer place."

Civilians also note an acute shortage of medicine and medical supplies. "And medical staff and most hospitals have stopped working because of the lack of drugs, water, electricity and fuel," the witness said.

There have been cell phone and Internet outages, and residents often have difficulty contacting their loved ones.

The situation in Sudan escalated due to disagreements between SAF commander Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who also heads the Sovereign Council (the country’s governing body), and his deputy in the council, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (Hemedti), the Rapid Support Forces chief. On the morning of April 15, clashes broke out between the two groups near a military base in Merowe and in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum. According to the latest figures from the World Health Organization (WHO), at least 330 civilians have been killed and more than 3,000 were wonded since the beginning of the conflict in the country. At the same time, Sudan doctors’ union on Thursday informed that the conflict resulted in at least 198 civilians, with over 1,000 wounded.