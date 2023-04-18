Shoigu voices hopes for expansion of Russia-China military cooperation — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu expressed confidence in the strengthening and expansion of military cooperation between Russia and China, in the spirit of unbreakable friendship, during talks in Moscow with his Chinese counterpart, Li Shangfu.

As the meeting commenced, Shoigu congratulated Li on his recent appointment to the post of Chinese National Defense Minister and wished him success in carrying out his responsibilities in this position to defend the homeland, strengthen its defense capabilities and further modernize the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

"I am confident that your great experience in interacting with the Russian Federation will contribute to the development of the PLA, as well as to the expansion of military cooperation between our countries. <…> I look forward to the closest and most fruitful cooperation with you in the spirit of unbreakable friendship between our countries and peoples, as well as between the armed forces of Russia and China," Shoigu said.

He also pointed out that the Russian side highly appreciated the fact that Li chose Russia as the destination for his first foreign visit after taking office, in similar fashion to Chinese President Xi Jinping, who came to Russia on a state visit in March, shortly after his re-election.

"The Moscow summit has become the top political event in the Russia-China relationship this year. [Russian] President Vladimir Putin and [Chinese] President Xi Jinping confirmed that the comprehensive Russia-China partnership and strategic cooperation are at the highest level. It is necessary to develop them, lending each other decisive support, including on national security issues," the Russian defense chief said.