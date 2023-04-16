Russian Armed Forces hit command posts of two territorial defense brigades

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces hit the command posts of the 125th and 102nd Territorial Defense Brigades in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Zaporozhye Region, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov told a briefing on the special military operation in Ukraine on Sunday.

"The command posts of the 125th and 102nd territorial defense brigades were hit in the areas of the settlements of Yampolovka in the Donetsk People's Republic and Zaliznichnoye in the Zaporozhye region," he said.

In addition, Konashenkov said, the operational-tactical aviation, missile and artillery units of the Russian Armed Forces hit firing positions, personnel and equipment of 92 artillery units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in 127 districts.

Over the past day, the Russian forces have defeated units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Krasny Liman direction. According to Konashenkov, Ukraine’s losses amounted to "up to 80 servicemen, an armored combat vehicle, 2 vehicles, and a D-30 howitzer".