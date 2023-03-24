Militants’ attempt to break into government-controlled territory in Aleppo thwarted

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. Militants from the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) tried to break into the government-controlled territory in the Aleppo governorate, Oleg Gurinov, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Friday.

"Militants from the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group tried to break through into the government-controlled territory near the settlement of Urum al-Sugra in the Aleppo governorate," he said.

As a result, one Syrian soldier was killed and six more were wounded while repelling the attack. "Government forces neutralized nine militants of the Khalib ibn al-Walid battalion of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group," he added.

He also said that no shelling attacks by terrorists were reported in the Idlib de-escalation zone during the day.