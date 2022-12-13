Belarusian special forces are ready for counterterrorism missions — Security Council

MINSK, December 13. /TASS/. Belarusian special forces are ready for counterterrorism missions but there are issues that need to be addressed, Alexander Volfovich, state secretary of the Belarusian Security Council, said on the Belarus-1 television channel on Tuesday.

He made the statement as he commented on the outcome of an inspection of the country’s terrorism response system that took place from December 7-8.

"The means and forces that are involved in the counterterrorism operation in general met their objective. Commanders have the understanding that our special forces are ready for these missions. Of course, there’s something to work on in the future," the official said.

Volfovich said the snap combat readiness drills that started on Tuesday are the next phase of the events that took place last week.

"And if the situation escalates, if the situation develops, of course, the armed forces will step in on the action directly. Those forces and means that are primarily in constant readiness, today they are being tested, and the main defense forces will be next," he said.