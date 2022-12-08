Russia features over 400 products at Vietnam Defense 2022 show

HANOI, December 8. /TASS/. Russia presented a broad exposition of military, civilian and dual-use products at the Vietnam Defense 2022 international arms show that opened in Hanoi in Vietnam on Thursday.

The single Russian exposition presented by the state arms seller Rosoboronexport comprises over 400 products developed and manufactured by leading Russian enterprises, including those affiliated with the state tech corporation Rostec.

At its display stand, Rosoboronexport demonstrates a full-scale model of the Orlan-10E unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), as well as a family of Russian-made UAVs, including the Orlan-30, a new product of 2022, the Orion-E reconnaissance/strike unmanned aircraft system and the Kub-E loitering munition.

Visitors to the defense show will also be able to view "a Su-57E fifth-generation fighter, Su-35 and Su-30SME supermaneuverable fighters, an Il-76MD-90A(E) military transport aircraft, a Ka-52 scout/attack helicopter, a Mi-171Sh military transport helicopter and a Ka-28 shipborne anti-submarine warfare helicopter," according to the statement posted on Rostec’s website.

Rosoboronexport also demonstrates Buk and Tor surface-to-air missile systems, the Pantsyr-S1 self-propelled anti-aircraft missile/gun system, Verba and Igla-S man-portable air defense systems suitable for building up air defenses at various levels.

Electronic warfare, air defense and other systems

Rosoboronexport’s display stand also features electronic warfare systems, including assets designed to fight unmanned aerial vehicles of various classes.

Russia’s armor at the Vietnam Defense 2022 show is represented by T-90S and T-90MS main battle tanks, the Terminator tank support fighting vehicle, the TOS-1A heavy flamethrower system, the upgraded Msta-S self-propelled howitzer, Khrizantema and Kornet-EM anti-tank missile systems.

Simultaneously, Rosoboronexport presents a wide range of naval products: the Gepard-3.9-class frigate, the Project 22160 patrol ship, the Project 21980E special purpose craft, as well as the Karakurt-E and Sarsar small missile ships.

Visitors to the defense show will also be able to find a wide range of missile, artillery and torpedo armament for ships and submarines, air defense assets, communications, sonars, underwater/surface target acquisition sensors and anti-saboteur capabilities.

The Kalashnikov Group features its AK-200 family of assault rifles, the AK-15 and AK-19 automatic guns, as well as the latest 9mm PPK-20 submachine gun, the Chukavin semi-automatic sniper rifle and the 9mm Lebedev pistol.

In addition, Russia has unveiled the Linza armored medevac vehicle at the Vietnam Defense 2022 international arms show. The vehicle is designed to search for, collect and evacuate the wounded from the battlefield and areas of mass casualties and man-made disasters.

Interest in Russia’s exposition

The Russian exposition is very popular among Vietnamese defense and security circles, TASS learnt at Rosoboronexport’s display stand. Today Vietnamese National Defense Minister Phan Van Giang and Public Security Minister To Lam visited the Russian exposition.

The heads of the Vietnamese defense and security agencies displayed interest in Russian innovations and defense products.