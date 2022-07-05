Russia wrapping up trials of Su-57 fighter’s new missile that can wipe out stealth targets

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. The state trials of small-to-medium-range air-to-air missiles for Su-57 fifth-generation fighters capable of engaging small-size stealth targets will be completed this year and their serial deliveries to the troops are planned by the yearend, Defense Minister Army General Sergey Shoigu said at the ministry’s conference call on Tuesday.

The small-to-medium-range air-to-air missiles have been engineered by the Vympel Design Bureau (part of Tactical Missiles Corporation) and "are designed to outfit the advanced Su-57 aircraft platform and other carriers," the defense chief said.

"This year, we are planning to complete the state trials of the missiles and deliver the first serial batches for operation," Shoigu said.

"The new armament will help raise the combat efficiency of carrier aircraft in aerial stand-off and boost the range of engaged aerial targets, including small-size vehicles based on the stealth technology," the defense chief emphasized.

The advanced air-to-air missile for the Su-57 fifth-generation fighter was unveiled at the ceremony of opening the upgraded production facility of the Vympel State Machine-building Design Bureau on November 18, 2019. The item’s name and performance characteristics were not disclosed.