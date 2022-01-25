Russian Black Sea Fleet, Caspian Flotilla to hold live-fire exercise

ROSTOV-ON-DON, January 25. /TASS/. Naval task forces of the Black Sea Fleet and the Caspian Flotilla will hold a live-fire exercise in a combat readiness inspection of troops in the country’s south, the press office of Russia’s Southern Military District reported on Tuesday.

The press office reported earlier in the day that over 6,000 troops were involved in a combat readiness inspection that kicked off in the Southern Military District.

"A live-fire exercise will be held involving all types of aircraft, missile battalions and naval task forces of the Black Sea Fleet and the Caspian Flotilla," the statement reads.

Units of the 58th army went on alert and advanced to training grounds in the North Caucasus in a combat readiness inspection. The drills will help assess the troop preparedness to accomplish tasks after redeployments to large distances. The troops will practice a broad range of tasks, the press office added.