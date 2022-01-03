Russia’s Central Military Command prepares over 110 teams to tackle emergencies in 2022

YEKATERINBURG, January 3. /TASS/. Russia’s Central Military District has prepared over 100 combined teams to cope with potential emergencies in 2022, Central Military District Commander Colonel-General Alexander Lapin said on Monday.

"In order to promptly respond to both natural and man-made crisis situations, 114 combined teams are on four-hour-readiness alert in 29 garrisons on the territory of the military district," the commander said.

The District’s specialists have prepared over 1,700 pieces of special equipment, 10 Mi-8 helicopters with VSU-5 water discharge systems and four transport planes. A group of unmanned aerial vehicles has also been set up for these missions, the press office of the Central Military District reported.

Russia’s Central Military District is based on the territory of the Volga, Urals and Siberian integrated federal districts and 29 Russian regions. Structurally, the Central Military District also includes some overseas facilities: the 201st military base in Tajikistan, the Kant integrated military base in Kyrgyzstan and units stationed on the territory of Kazakhstan.

Russia’s Central Military District is headquartered in Yekaterinburg.