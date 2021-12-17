Russian Navy ships to practice artillery fire as French frigate enters Black Sea

SEVASTOPOL, December 17. /TASS/. The Black Sea Fleet’s small anti-submarine warfare ships Suzdalets and Kasimov deployed to the sea for artillery firings, the Fleet’s press office reported on Friday.

"In the course of three-day combat training, the crews of the small anti-submarine warfare ships from the water area protection force of the Novorossiysk naval base will practice air defense for ships, measures to search for and track a notional enemy aerial targets and also accomplish artillery firings against a naval target," the press office said in a statement.

The anti-submarine warfare ships will deploy to the sea to practice operations in a naval battle with the notional enemy’s surface ship, the press office specified.

Russia’s National Defense Control Center reported on December 14 that the French frigate Auvergne had entered the Black Sea. The Russian Black Sea Fleet’s forces were tracking the French warship’s deployments in the Black Sea, it said.