Cooperation with Chinese, Indian intelligence is of particular value — SVR director

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. The Russian foreign intelligence has the closest relations with the agencies of the CIS and SCO countries, while the cooperation with India and China is of particular value, Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), Sergey Naryshkin said in an interview with the weekly Argumenty i Fakty on Wednesday.

"As you understand, the Russian foreign intelligence has the closest relations with the CIS and SCO member-states. Within these blocks, we have been developing common assessments of terrorist threats and approaches to resolving regional conflicts like the situation in Afghanistan. Cooperation with the Chinese and Indian intelligence services, including the format of trilateral meetings of their leaders, is of particular value," he said.

The director of the foreign intelligence agency added that cooperation with Arabian colleagues has been providing invaluable assistance in the counterterrorism field and is developing productively.