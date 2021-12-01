Plane evacuating Russians, Afghans from Afghanistan touches down at airfield near Moscow

MOSCOW, December 1./TASS/. The first military-transport plane carrying people evacuated from Afghanistan has touched down at the Chkalovsky airfield outside Moscow, the Russian Defense Ministry told journalists on Wednesday.

"The first military-transport plane of the Russian Defense Ministry, engaged in the evacuation of people from the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, has touched down at the Chkalovsky airfield in the Moscow Region," the ministry said. There were Russian and Afghan nationals on board, it specified.