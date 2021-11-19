Russia to develop air-droppable Tornado-G multiple launch rocket system for paratroopers

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. The Splav Research and Production Association (part of the Technodinamika Holding Company within the state tech corporation Rostec) is set to develop the air-droppable version of the latest 122mm Tornado-G multiple launch rocket system for the Airborne Force, Splav CEO Alexander Smirnov told TASS on Friday.

"The new state armaments program will likely to include a new modification, the air-droppable Tornado-G mounted on a new chassis. We are ready to carry out this work and it is up for the customer [the Russian Defense Ministry] to make a decision," the chief executive said.

The Tornado-G is a 122mm multiple rocket launcher derived from the Grad system. The new multiple launch rocket system can deliver automatic fire from unprepared positions, which helps quickly open fire and switch the artillery system to its travel mode directly from the crew cabin and change the firing position.

Previously, the Grad-V air-portable multiple launch rocket system mounted on the chassis of the GAZ-66B truck and outfitted with a platform of 12 launching tubes was operational in the Soviet airborne troops.

Multiple launch rocket systems for Russian Navy

The Splav Research and Production Association is developing multiple launch rocket systems for the Russian Navy to deliver artillery and rocket strikes and provide defense against underwater weapons, the chief executive said.

"The Splav currently continues work to create rocket-launched systems for the Navy to outperform their predecessors by combat and operational characteristics. They are designed to carry out strike missions and provide defense against seaborne underwater weapons," he specified.

Multiple launch rocket systems developed by the Splav are already operational in the Russian Navy, the chief executive said.

"Grad-M, Zapad and Udav-1M rocket-launched systems developed by our enterprise are in operational service with the Russian Navy," he said.

Tornado family of multiple rocket launchers proves its worth as effective weapon

The Tornado family of the latest multiple launch rocket systems has proven its worth as a reliable and effective weapon, the Splav chief said.

"Currently, the Tornado family consists of 122mm Tornado-G and 300mm Tornado-S multiple rocket launchers. The Tornado-G and Tornado-S systems adopted for service have proven their worth as highly effective and reliable weapons that meet the highest requirements today," he stressed.

The Tornado multiple launch rocket systems will remain formidable weapons for a long time, the chief executive said.

"These are conceptually new systems and their efficiency will remain for many years," he emphasized.

The 300mm Tornado-S long-range multiple launch rocket system can engage targets at a range of 120 km, covering an area of over 60 hectares. The system is capable of firing both single rockets and a salvo from 12 launching tubes.