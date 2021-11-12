Russian paratroops are returning from Belarus after exercise — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. A Russian paratroop unit has coped with its tasks at an exercise in Belarus, the Defense Ministry told the media on Friday.

"A paratroop unit has coped with its tasks in Belarus, which involved an airdrop operation and participation in a joint tactical exercise," the Defense Ministry has said.

The paratroops have now boarded military transport planes at an airdrome in the Grodno Region and are on the way to their permanent locations in Russia.

The Defense Ministry said that on November 12, 2021 within the framework of a snap check of Russia’s airborne troops a tactical exercise was conducted to practice an airdrop operation at an unfamiliar landing site in the territory of the Grodno Region, in the Republic of Belarus.

"After the airborne assault the Russian paratroops and the Belarusian forces practiced combat training tasks to seize facilities and destroy a hypothetical enemy. Also, a number of other drills were held," the Defense Ministry said.

A Russian paratroop unit delegated a contingent of about 250 officers and men. Russian air transport planes Ilyushin-76 operated from an airdrome in Russia.

"All tasks of the exercise have been coped with. The Russian contingent is on the way home," the Defense Ministry said.