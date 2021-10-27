Russia’s state arms seller to feature over 300 weapon systems at Peru defense show

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. Russia’s state arms seller Rosoboronexport (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) will demonstrate about 300 weapon systems at the SITDEF international defense show that will run in Lima (Peru) on October 28-31, the company’s press office announced on Wednesday.

"Rosoboronexport’s display stand will feature about 300 items of armament and military hardware. The company will demonstrate mock-ups of a Yak-130 combat training plane, a Mi-28NE gunship, a Pantsyr-S1 surface-to-air missile/gun system and a BTR-82A armored personnel carrier that have high potential in Latin America," the press office said in a statement.

The Russian state arms exporter will also provide data on Su-35, Su-30SME and MiG-35 fighters, Mi-35M, Mi-171Sh and Ansat helicopters and advanced air-launched weapons. Visitors of the defense show in Peru will also be able to view on the company’s display stand a broad range of air defense and electronic warfare weapons of different ranges, including S-400 ‘Triumf’ and Antey-4000 anti-aircraft missile systems, Viking, Buk-M2 and Tor-M2KM surface-to-air missile launchers and also man-portable Igla-S and Verba air defense systems, the statement says.

The company expects representatives of the land troops and special operations forces from the countries of the region to display interest in Tigr and Taifun-K armored vehicles, Khrizantema-S, Kornet-E and Kornet-EM anti-tank missile systems, BTR-80A and BTR-82A armored personnel carriers and new K-16 and K-17 wheeled combat vehicles based on the Bumerang standardized combat platform, Rosoboronexport said.

Representatives of all military branches are also expected to show enhanced interest in advanced combat weapon simulators of Russian leading defense manufacturers, the press office added.

Rosoboronexport’s Special Technological Center will feature materials on the company’s display stand on the Orlan-10E drone system that enjoys popularity among Russia’s world arms market partners, the company said.