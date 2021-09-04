Asia-Pacific region accounts for around 50% of Russia’s defense orders portfolio

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. The share of the Asia-Pacific region in Russia’s portfolio of export orders for military products reaches around 50%, Director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugaev told reporters at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF-2021).

"The main partners of Russia in the field of military-technical cooperation in the region are China, India, Myanmar, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Malaysia. The countries of the region account for almost half of the current Russian export defense order portfolio," Shugaev said.

