Russia’s state arms exporter delivers weapons worth $5.2 bln since start of year

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, August 23. /TASS/. Russia’s state arms exporter Rosoboronexport (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) has delivered military hardware worth $5.2 billion to foreign customers since the start of this year, Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheyev said at the Army-2021 international military-technical forum on Monday.

"This year, we are working on deliveries to 61 countries and have delivered military hardware worth $5.2 billion since the beginning of this year," the chief executive said.

Russia continues building up its export order book for defense output, he said.

"The order book stands at $52.1 billion and we have signed contracts worth $8.6 billion since the beginning of the year," the Rosoboronexport head said.