Russia intent on delivering Su-35 jets to Indonesia, agency vows

ZHUKOVSKY/Moscow Region/, July 21. /TASS/. Russia is poised to supply a batch of Sukhoi Su-35 multirole fighters to Indonesia despite the pressure being exerted on this Asian-Pacific country, a spokesperson for the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, Valeria Reshetnikova, told reporters at the MAKS-2021 air show on Wednesday.

"From the very beginning, the project on supplying 11 multirole Su-35 fighters to Jakarta has attracted the world community’s close attention. It’s no surprise that after signing it [the deal], the Indonesian side has come up against extensive pressure from representatives of certain states. At all possible levels, Jakarta was ‘strongly recommended’ to abandon the project. However, we confidently assert that the Russian side is intent on fulfilling this contract," Reshetnikova assured.

According to her, Moscow views Indonesia as one of its key partners in the Asia-Pacific Region.

The news on signing the contract with Jakarta for eleven Su-35 fighters broke in early 2018, however its implementation has not yet begun.

The MAKS 2021 international air show is running from July 20 to 25 in the suburban town of Zhukovsky outside Moscow.