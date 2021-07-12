Over 5,000 troops kick off massive drills in Siberia

YEKATERINBURG, July 12. /TASS/. Integrated combat readiness drills involving 5,000 troops of Russia’s Central Military District kicked off at practice ranges in Siberia, the District’s press office reported on Monday.

"Over 5,000 personnel of a combined arms formation of the Central Military District are participating in the integrated combat readiness drills that are running on training grounds in the Novosibirsk, Kemerovo and Altai Regions, and the Republic of Tyva," the press office said in a statement.

In the course of the drills, the troops will conduct a march on their military hardware to the designated areas, overcoming contaminated terrain, practicing measures against a notional enemy’s subversive and reconnaissance squads, and fighting air attack weapons, the statement says.

The troops will pay special attention to unit interoperability in a constantly changing situation. They will also practice organizing communications between a command post and other operators under the enemy’s jamming, the press office specified.

Overall, the Siberia drills involve over 5,000 troops and 500 items of military hardware, it said.

The Central Military District is the largest in Russia. It is based on the territory of the Volga, Urals and Siberian integrated federal districts, and 29 Russian regions. Structurally, the Central Military District also includes some overseas facilities: the 201st military base in Tajikistan, the Kant integrated military base in Kyrgyzstan, and units stationed on the territory of Kazakhstan.