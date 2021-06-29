Crimea’s air defense system tested in drills involving aviation

SEVASTOPOL, June 29. /TASS/. Around 20 planes and helicopters of the Black Sea Fleet and the Southern Military District have tested the combat readiness of the Crimean air defense system during a military exercise, the Black Sea Fleet press service said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Crews of the Black Sea Fleet planes and helicopters and an air force formation of the Southern Military District carried out training with divisions of S-400 missile systems and Panzir missile systems to test the combat readiness of the Crimean Peninsula’s alert force and air defense systems" the statement reads.