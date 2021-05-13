Russian Black Sea Fleet to get seven warships in 2021

SEVASTOPOL, May 13. /TASS/. The Russian Black Sea Fleet is set to get seven combat ships and craft in 2021, Black Sea Fleet Commander Vice Admiral Igor Osipov said on Thursday.

"New warships constantly arrive. This year, we are planning to accept seven combat ships and boats for service in the Fleet," the commander said.

The Black Sea Fleet earlier reported that it had received seven combat ships and vessels in 2020. In particular, the patrol ship Pavel Derzhavin and the missile corvette Graivoron entered service with the Fleet’s basic forces while its auxiliary forces received the sea tug Sergei Balk, the large hydrographic survey vessels Aleksandr Firsov, Vladimir Kozitsky and Boris Slobodnik and the harbor tug RB-371.