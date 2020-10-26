Troops in Russia’s east to redeploy latest S-300 missile system to Kuril Islands in drills

MOSCOW, October 26. /TASS/. The troops in Russia’s east will redeploy the latest S-300V4 air defense missile system to Kuril Islands for the first time in drills, the press office of the Eastern Military District reported on Monday.

"The Eastern Military District’s anti-aircraft missile formation stationed in the Jewish Autonomous Region has kicked off drills to redeploy one of its units to large distances. The exercise is practicing performing a combined march to one of the islands of the Kuril Ridge, using railway and maritime transport, deploying the unit in the designated areas and fighting notional saboteurs. During the exercise, the S-300V4 teams will accomplish combat training assignments at unknown practice ranges in the District’s island zone," the press office said in a statement.

The Eastern Military District’s missile formation stationed in the Jewish Autonomous Region earlier received the latest S-300V4 tracked anti-aircraft missile system for the first time. The S-300V4 personnel earlier underwent training in Orenburg in the Urals to learn to operate the new system, the statement says.

At the initial stage of mastering the latest weapon, organizational and technical measures were held to accept and check the operation of the system’s armament and its basic chassis. Following this, the S-300V4 teams test-fired the missiles against low-size fast-speed targets at the Kapustin Yar training range. Saman-type missiles launched from an Osa air defense missile system simulated enemy targets in the test-fire exercise, the press office said.

The S-300V4 is an advanced highly mobile air defense missile system designated to protect vital military and administrative facilities and groupings of forces against strikes by ballistic and aerodynamic air attack weapons. This is the fourth version of the upgraded S-300V battlefield anti-aircraft missile system.