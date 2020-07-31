Troops in central Russia receive over 100 latest vehicles

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. /TASS/. Over 100 various vehicles arrived for units of Russia’s Central Military District in July, Chief of the District’s Automobile and Armor Service Colonel Khanif Beglov said on Friday.

"Over 100 advanced vehicles of various designation replenished the military district’s auto pool in July this year. They included Mustang army trucks, specialized platforms for transporting tanks, AS4350 sanitary vehicles for evacuating the wounded from the battlefield and advanced ATs-14-63501 eight-wheel fuel tankers," the press office quoted him as saying.

The new vehicles that arrived for the troops of the Central Military District will provide logistics support for the largest force-on-force drills that will run in mid-August and involve the armies stationed in Siberia and the Volga area, the statement says.