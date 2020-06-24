Putin says impossible to imagine world’s future, if Red Army had not defended it

"It is impossible even to imagine what would have become with the world, if the Red Army had not come to its defense," the head of state said.

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. The future of the world cannot be imagined, if the Red Army had not defended it, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the Victory Parade on Moscow’s Red Square on Wednesday.

"Its soldiers [the soldiers of the Red Army] needed neither the war nor other countries, nor glory, nor honors. They strove to crush the enemy, achieve the victory and return home. And they paid an irretrievable price for the freedom of Europe," Putin stressed.

The Russian president stated that it is important to remember that the Soviet people had borne the brunt of the struggle against Nazism. "Many hundreds of thousands of soldiers fell in a foreign land and it is our duty to remember this and remember that the Soviet people bore the brunt of the struggle against Nazism," Putin said.

"It was our people that defeated the terrible, total evil," the Russian leader underscored.