Putin: Russia open for dialogue on creating reliable global security system

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. Russia is open for dialogue and cooperation in creating a reliable global security system, which the swiftly changing contemporary world needs, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the Victory Parade in Moscow on Wednesday.

"We understand how important it is to strengthen friendship, trust between peoples and we are open for dialogue and cooperation on the most essential issues of the international agenda. They include the issues of creating a reliable common security system, which the swiftly changing contemporary world needs," Putin stressed.

The countries can protect the world "against new dangerous threats" only if they act together, the Russian leader said.