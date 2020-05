MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. On the day of the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War 36 military academies across the nation held graduation ceremonies, the Russian Defense Ministry said, adding that 12,000 newly-commissioned lieutenants would join the armed forces.

Among the new-comers to the Russian officers’ corps there are 260 women. According to the Defense Ministry, one in five former cadets graduated with honors.