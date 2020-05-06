Shipbuilders to deliver upgraded Borei-A sub to Russian Navy in late May, says source

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. The Project 955A (Borei-A) first upgraded strategic nuclear-powered submarine Knyaz Vladimir may be delivered to the Russian Navy in late May, a source in the defense industry told TASS on Wednesday.

"The Sevmash shipbuilders have prepared the cruiser for its delivery. The date of its transfer is being decided. This may take place in late May," the source said.

The Russian Navy’s press office declined to comment on the information provided by the source. TASS has no comment from the Sevmash Shipyard (part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) on this score so far.

The Knyaz Vladimir is the improved Project 955A strategic missile-carrying underwater cruiser, which represents the fourth generation of nuclear-powered subs built for the Russian Navy. It was floated out in November 2017. According to the data of Russia’s Defense Ministry, the sub Knyaz Vladimir is less noisy and features improved maneuvering, depth and armament control systems.

The nuclear-powered sub Knyaz Vladimir has fully undergone state trials. In the autumn of 2019, it test-fired a Bulava intercontinental ballistic missile.

Four more Borei-A submarines are at various stages of their construction. Also, a contract has been signed for building two more missile-carrying underwater cruisers of this Project. There are also plans to build two more Borei-A subs.

Project 955 and Project 955A submarines have been developed by the Rubin Central Design Bureau for Marine Engineering (part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation). All Borei-class submarines carry 16 Bulava ballistic missiles. They are also furnished with 533mm torpedo tubes. Currently, three Project 955 nuclear-powered missile-carrying subs are operational in the Russian Northern and Pacific Fleets.