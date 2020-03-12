Shipbuilders in Russia’s northwest float out latest corvette for Black Sea Fleet

ST. PETERSBURG, March 12. /TASS/. The Severnaya Shipyard (part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) floated out the Project 20380 corvette Retivy, the Shipyard announced on Thursday.

"Today the Project 20380 corvette was floated out. The ship is under construction for the Black Sea Fleet on order from the Defense Ministry of Russia," the Shipyard’s representative said during the launch ceremony.

The Retivy is the Project 20380 fifth ship under construction at the Severnaya Shipyard, according to the representative.

"The previous four corvettes built by the Shipyard — the Steregushchiy, the Soobrazitelny, the Stoiky and the Boiky — were delivered to the Navy in 2007-2014 and are in service with the Baltic Fleet," the representative informed.

The dockside trials of the corvette Retivy are scheduled for the end of this year, the representative stated.

Project 20380 ships developed by the Almaz Central Design Bureau of Marine Engineering (St. Petersburg) are designed to accomplish green-water escort and strike missions and patrol coastal waters. They are armed with universal artillery guns, surface-to-air missile/artillery systems, supersonic missiles and automatic artillery launchers. The Project 20380 corvettes can carry a Ka-27 helicopter.