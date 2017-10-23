Baltic Fleet corvettes on long-distance voyage pass through English Channel

KALININGRAD, October 23. /TASS/. The Russian Baltic Fleet’s corvettes Boiky and Soobrazitelny currently on a long-distance voyage have passed through the Dover Strait and the English Channel and entered the Atlantic Ocean, Fleet spokesman Roman Martov told TASS.

"The Baltic Fleet’s warships have successfully passed through the Strait of Dover and the English Channel, which are uneasy for passage in fall, and have entered the Atlantic Ocean," the spokesman said.

The corvettes’ crews replenished fuel stocks in the north Atlantic and held the warships’ planned inspection. For this purpose, the sea tanker Kola making part of the naval group was involved.

In addition, the corvettes’ combat teams practiced joint search for notional enemy’s submarines as part of the drills to organize anti-submarine warfare defense while on the move in the Atlantic.

As was reported earlier, the corvettes Boiky and Soobrazitelny, and also the tanker Kola left the naval harbor of Baltiysk on October 14. Kamov Ka-27PS antisubmarine warfare helicopters are aboard the corvettes along with marine infantry units that have undergone special training.

The voyage aims to ensure the Russian Navy’s regular presence in the World Ocean, Martov said.