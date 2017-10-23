Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Baltic Fleet corvettes on long-distance voyage pass through English Channel

Military & Defense
October 23, 18:56 UTC+3 KALININGRAD

The voyage aims to ensure the Russian Navy’s regular presence in the World Ocean

Share
1 pages in this article

Boiky corvette

© Vitaly Nevar/TASS

KALININGRAD, October 23. /TASS/. The Russian Baltic Fleet’s corvettes Boiky and Soobrazitelny currently on a long-distance voyage have passed through the Dover Strait and the English Channel and entered the Atlantic Ocean, Fleet spokesman Roman Martov told TASS.

Gallery
12 photo

Russia's Baltic fleet in photos

"The Baltic Fleet’s warships have successfully passed through the Strait of Dover and the English Channel, which are uneasy for passage in fall, and have entered the Atlantic Ocean," the spokesman said.

The corvettes’ crews replenished fuel stocks in the north Atlantic and held the warships’ planned inspection. For this purpose, the sea tanker Kola making part of the naval group was involved.

In addition, the corvettes’ combat teams practiced joint search for notional enemy’s submarines as part of the drills to organize anti-submarine warfare defense while on the move in the Atlantic.

As was reported earlier, the corvettes Boiky and Soobrazitelny, and also the tanker Kola left the naval harbor of Baltiysk on October 14. Kamov Ka-27PS antisubmarine warfare helicopters are aboard the corvettes along with marine infantry units that have undergone special training.

http://kuznetsov.tass.com/

The voyage aims to ensure the Russian Navy’s regular presence in the World Ocean, Martov said.

Read also

Russia's Northern Fleet drills involve ten submarines

Outstanding ships of the Russian Navy

Russia to use principally new solutions in 5th-generation submarine construction

Russia’s Vice-Admiral Kulakov large anti-submarine destroyer ship enters Bay of Biscay

Russian submarine successfully test-fires Bulava intercontinental missile

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Navy Russian defense industry
In other media
Реклама
Photo
4
Russia’s advanced icebreaker Ilya Muromets begins state trials in Baltic Sea
10
Russian Space Forces facilities
13
Russian Baltic Fleet marines practise anti-terror wargames
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Baltic Fleet corvettes on long-distance voyage pass through English Channel
2
Russian defense contractor delivers second regiment set of S-400 missile systems
3
Putin sacks Russian deputy foreign minister
4
Russian banks learn to expose terrorists by their financial conduct
5
Russian expert has misgivings about Amber Room discovery near Dresden
6
Russian Communist leader blasts Sobchak’s ‘farcical’ presidential bid as ‘cheap show’
7
Coalition wants Raqqa to be a Syrian center beyond Assad’s control — Russian senator
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама