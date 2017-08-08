Russia’s Vice-Admiral Kulakov large anti-submarine destroyer ship enters Bay of Biscay

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. The Russian Northern Fleet’s Vice-Admiral Kulakov large anti-submarine destroyer ship has entered the Bay of Biscay, the Fleet’s press service told TASS on Tuesday.

"Today, the Northern Fleet’s Vice-Admiral Kulakov large antisubmarine destroyer has crossed the English Channel and entered the Bay of Biscay. At the moment, the ship continues to travel southward in accordance with the travel plan," the press service said.

In late June, the ship left the city of Severomorsk, the main base of the Northern Fleet, in order to participate in the naval parade in the city of St. Petersburg. After that, together with a group of other Northern Fleet ships, it traveled from the Baltic Sea to the North Sea and later continued its journey south.

According to the press service, in 2016, the ship carried out three long journeys particularly performing tasks in the Arctic, as well as in the Atlantic and Indian Oceans, and in the Mediterranean Sea. On the whole, in 2016, crew members spent as many as 265 days at sea.