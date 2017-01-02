Russia’s Northern Fleet ships to travel to Arctic, Mediterranean in 2017

SEVEROMORSK, January 2. /TASS/. Vessels of Russia’s Northern Fleet will make trips to the Mediterranean Sea, the Arctic region and the Atlantic Ocean in 2017, the fleet’s Commander, Vice-Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov, said.

"The crews of a number of surface ships units have begun preparations for long-distance trips to the Arctic Ocean, various areas of the Atlantic and the Mediterranean Basin," he said.

In 2016, the crews of surface ships, nuclear submarines and support vessels made over 30 long-distant trips.

The Northern Fleet’s naval aircraft carrier group, which includes Russia’s only aircraft carrier, Admiral Kuznetsov, the Pyotr Velikiy heavy nuclear battlecruiser, the Severomorsk large anti-submarine ship and several support vessels, is currently accomplishing missions in the eastern part of the Mediterranean.