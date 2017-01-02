Russia’s Northern Fleet ships to travel to Arctic, Mediterranean in 2017

Syrian troops hold operations against terrorists in Homs governorateWorld January 04, 2:39
Russian bobsleigh head hopes situation with suspended skeleton racers will be solvedSport January 03, 17:04
FIS president opposed to suspending Russian ski team over doping scandalSport January 03, 16:58
Kyrgyz national suspected of Istanbul night club attack — agencyWorld January 03, 16:16
Two foreigners detained at Istanbul airport over night club attack — TVWorld January 03, 16:14
Marine Le Pen says Crimea’s reunification with Russia was legitimateWorld January 03, 16:13
Russian Bobsleigh Federation makes public names of four suspended skeleton racersSport January 03, 14:44
January in Moscow becomes nearly five degrees warmer in past 136 yearsSociety & Culture January 03, 12:51
Russia’s Admiral Makarov frigate to continue trials in 2017Military & Defense January 03, 12:09
SEVEROMORSK, January 2. /TASS/. Vessels of Russia’s Northern Fleet will make trips to the Mediterranean Sea, the Arctic region and the Atlantic Ocean in 2017, the fleet’s Commander, Vice-Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov, said.
"The crews of a number of surface ships units have begun preparations for long-distance trips to the Arctic Ocean, various areas of the Atlantic and the Mediterranean Basin," he said.
In 2016, the crews of surface ships, nuclear submarines and support vessels made over 30 long-distant trips.
The Northern Fleet’s naval aircraft carrier group, which includes Russia’s only aircraft carrier, Admiral Kuznetsov, the Pyotr Velikiy heavy nuclear battlecruiser, the Severomorsk large anti-submarine ship and several support vessels, is currently accomplishing missions in the eastern part of the Mediterranean.