Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s Northern Fleet ships to travel to Arctic, Mediterranean in 2017

Military & Defense
January 02, 12:37 UTC+3 SEVEROMORSK
In 2016, the crews of surface ships, nuclear submarines and support vessels made over 30 long-distant trips
1 pages in this article
© Юрий Смитюк/ТАСС

SEVEROMORSK, January 2. /TASS/. Vessels of Russia’s Northern Fleet will make trips to the Mediterranean Sea, the Arctic region and the Atlantic Ocean in 2017, the fleet’s Commander, Vice-Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov, said.

"The crews of a number of surface ships units have begun preparations for long-distance trips to the Arctic Ocean, various areas of the Atlantic and the Mediterranean Basin," he said.

In 2016, the crews of surface ships, nuclear submarines and support vessels made over 30 long-distant trips.

The Northern Fleet’s naval aircraft carrier group, which includes Russia’s only aircraft carrier, Admiral Kuznetsov, the Pyotr Velikiy heavy nuclear battlecruiser, the Severomorsk large anti-submarine ship and several support vessels, is currently accomplishing missions in the eastern part of the Mediterranean.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
In other media
Реклама
Photo
3
New motor rifle division to guard Russia’s southern frontiers
15
Russian Marines: 'Victory is wherever we are!'
4
Sixth Varshavyanka class diesel submarine joins Russian Navy
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Glencore, Qatar fund announce Rosneft deal closed
2
Kiev forces violate ceasefire three times over past 24 hours — news agency
3
Top brass says Russian Army got cutting-edge weaponry in 2016
4
Nationalists stage torchlight march in Kiev to celebrate Stephan Bandera’s birthday
5
IAAF drops criterion of living outside Russia to compete
6
Russian Pacific Fleet ships heading for India to take part in joint drills
7
Russia launches ‘smart bullet’ testing in guided flight regime
TOP STORIES
Реклама