Russia to use principally new solutions in 5th-generation submarine construction

KUBINKA (Moscow Region), August 23. /TASS/. Principally new technical solutions will be used to build Russia’s fifth-generation Husky-class submarine, Vice-President of the United Shipbuilding Corporation for Military Shipbuilding Igor Ponomaryov told TASS on Wednesday.

"Principally new technical solutions will be implemented during the development of the fifth-generation strategic nuclear-powered submarine. Now the future ship’s outlook is being determined considering these specifics," he said.

Russia’s United Shipbuilding Corporation has started modernizing production capacities at its shipyards to build such submarines, Ponomaryov said.

Russia has already developed the preliminary design of the fifth-generation Kalina-project conventional submarine, he said.

"The development of the submarine’s technical project is currently under way. The approval of the assignment for the development of the technical project for the conventional submarine currently continues," Ponomaryov said.

As the United Shipbuilding Corporation reported earlier, the work to develop the outlook and the sketch of the fifth-generation Hasky-class nuclear-powered submarine will be finished within two years.

The fifth-generation multipurpose nuclear-powered submarine is being developed by the Malakhit design bureau in St. Petersburg. Russia is currently building a series of fourth-generation Yasen-class multipurpose submarines and Borey-class underwater cruisers.

The Kalina-class submarine is being developed by the Rubin central design bureau.