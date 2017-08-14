Russia’s Navy to receive two more advanced submarines by 2020

Russia’s Navy to receive two more advanced submarines by 2020Military & Defense August 14, 20:42
US Dragon cargo ship launched from Cape Canaveral to ISSScience & Space August 14, 20:09
Fire risk alert issued throughout Russia’s southern Rostov regionSociety & Culture August 14, 19:47
NHL three-time Stanley Cup winner Malkin named Russia’s top player in previous seasonSport August 14, 19:35
Suspect accused of plotting attacks in Moscow region pleads guiltySociety & Culture August 14, 19:20
Mother of murdered Ukrainian journalist files complaint with UNWorld August 14, 19:05
Athletes from Russia pack $245,000 in prize money at 2017 IAAF World ChampionshipsSport August 14, 18:46
Impeachment against Donald Trump unlikely, Russian expert saysWorld August 14, 18:46
Navalny appeals $5,000 fine for repeated violation of rally organization rulesSociety & Culture August 14, 18:31
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Russia’s Navy will receive another two of the project 636.6 Varshavyanka-class submarines by the end of 2020, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Monday.
"Two project 636.6 Varshavyanka-class diesel-electric submarines named Petropavlovsk-Kanchatsky and Volkhov will be added to the Russian navy by the end of 2020, provided that their in-plant and state tests go well," the statement reads. The ministry pointed out that the two submarines had been laid down in Russia’s St. Petersburg before the Navy Day.
Project 636.6 Varshavyanka is the third-generation diesel-electric submarine with a maximum surface speed of 20 knots. These submarines are capable of submerging to a depth of 300 meters, the period of their autonomous navigation is 45 days. The crew comprises 52 men.
The Project 636 submarines are considered to be the quietest of the Russian-made submarines, this being the reason why NATO gave them the reporting name of Black Holes. These submarines are equipped with modern radar systems, communications tools, hydroacoustic stations, 533 mm torpedo launchers and the Kalibr cruise missiles.
In the past several years, Russia’s Navy has already received six Project 636.6 Varshavyanka-class submarines, which were added to the Black Sea Fleet.
In May and June 2017, a Varshavyanka-class submarine named Krasnodar, traveling in the Mediterranean Sea, fired the Kalibr cruise missiles on the ground facilities of the Islamic State terrorist Group (outlawed in Russia), located in Syria.