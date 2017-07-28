Trials of second Yasen-class nuclear-powered submarine begin in Russia

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS /. The second Yasen-class nuclear-powered submarine, the Kazan, is currently undergoing trials and will go to sea before the yearend, Mikhail Budnichenko, the head of Sevmash Shipyard, said on Friday.

"The submarine Kazan is on the quay. Its trials have started and the submarine is expected to go to sea this year," Budnichenko said.

The Yasen-class multirole nuclear-powered submarine Kazan is the second submarine in the series and the first submarine built under the upgraded Project 885M.

The submarine was laid down by the Sevmash Shipyard in 2009 and floated out in March 2017. It is expected to join the Northern Fleet in 2018. The Northern Fleet already operates the lead submarine Severodvinsk.

The submarine is designed to destroy hostile submarines and surface ships and attack naval bases, ports, groups of ships and other targets.

The submarine is armed with the Oniks (NATO reporting name: SS-N-26 Strobile) and Kalibr (SS-N-27 Sizzler) cruise missiles and torpedoes.

In all, seven Yasen-class submarines are planned to be built by 2023.