Russia launches serial production of upgraded rockets for anti-submarine warfare system

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. The Splav research and production association, part of Russia’s state hi-tech corporation Rostec, has launched the serial production of upgraded rockets for the RPK-8 anti-submarine rocket launcher, the company’s press office reported on Monday.

The upgraded rockets will be featured at the St. Petersburg International Maritime Defense Show on June 28 - July 2.

"We have completed the upgrade and launched the serial production of munitions for the RPK-8 anti-submarine warfare complex. The forum will demonstrate the 90R rocket (the upgraded 90R1 version) that is part of the complex," the press office said.

The 90R (90R1) anti-submarine rocket’s projectile has also been used to develop a hydro-acoustic jamming shell (Magnetit-MN) to provide protection against homing torpedoes. This equipment will also be demonstrated at the International Maritime Defense Show.

Modernized rocket

The 90R rocket was developed and launched into operation as part of the RPK-8 Zapad anti-submarine warfare system (the modernized version of the Smerch-2 multiple launch rocket complex) in 1991. As the main advantage of the RPK-8 launcher, the R90 rocket with its separating homing underwater gravitational charge can be used instead of RGB-60 depth charge bombs.

RPK-8 rocket launchers are mounted on Project 11540 guard ships and Project 11356 frigates.

The new munition is 8-10 times more effective for destroying underwater targets. It operates at a distance of up to 4,300 meters and at a depth of up to 1 kilometer. The projectile’s trajectory is adjusted with the help of a sonar system with a response radius of 130 meters.

After Splav specialists finalize the rocket’s launch chain, the rocket can be used as part of the RPK-8 system for new-generation warships and as part of the earlier developed Smech-2 complex.