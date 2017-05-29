Russian rocket artillery to be rearmed with upgraded launchers by 2020

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. The rearmament of rocket artillery brigades from Smerch to upgraded Tornado-S multiple launch rocket systems will be completed by 2020, Missile and Artillery Force Chief Lieutenant-General Mikhail Matveyevsky said on Monday.

"The rearmament of all missile brigades with the modern Iskander-M missile system and rocket artillery brigades with Tornado-S large-caliber multiple launch rocket systems will be completed," the general said, speaking about plans through 2020.

The planned rearmament with Tornado-S multiple launch rocket systems is beginning in 2017, he said.

Russian Deputy Defense Minister Yuri Borisov said earlier that the serial production of Tornado-S multiple launch rocket systems was planned to be launched in 2017. According to him, the new complex will excel its predecessors by the firing range and will be armed with precision munitions and a new automated control and guidance system.