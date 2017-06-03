Back to Main page
Russian submarines to be equipped with Kalibr missiles by 2025

Military & Defense
June 03, 14:52 UTC+3

Certain onboard equipment will be modernized as well

© Yury Smitiuk/TASS

BOLSHOI KAMEN /Maritime Territory/, June 3. /TASS/. Russia’s Defense Ministry plans to modernize four Antey-class nuclear submarines for the Pacific Fleet by 2025, installing the Kalibr (NATO reporting name: SS-N-27 Sizzler) missile systems on them, Deputy Minister Yuri Borisov said on Saturday during a visit to the Zvezda plant in the Far East.

"We plan modernization of the multi-purpose nuclear submarines of project 949," he said. "The outdated Granit missiles will be replaced with Kalibr missiles, which have demonstrated themselves well, including in the Syrian conflict."

Besides, certain onboard equipment will be modernized, too.

"In fact, the old submarine will have new qualities," the deputy defense minister said. "This work is under the current state program."

"The Irkutsk submarine is modernized now, and it is due in 2021, now we consider modernization of another three submarines under the future state program for 2018-2025," he continued.

"The plant will build a series of ships, including for development of the northern shelf - vessels for transporting gas and other vessels," he said. "We also plan to use the plant’s new opportunities for building high-tonnage vessels for the Defense Ministry’s auxiliary fleet."

Kalibr cruise missiles were fired during the Syria counter-terror operation by the Russian Navy’s surface ships, including the Project 11356 frigate Admiral Grigorovich and Project 21631 small missile ships, and also by Project 636.3 Varshavyanka-class submarines.

Russian defense industry
