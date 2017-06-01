Russia’s Mideterranean group incorporates fifteen Black Sea Fleet ships

India to become full-fledged SCO member in a weekBusiness & Economy June 01, 14:45
MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Fifteen combat and logistic ships of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet are currently on a mission in the Mediterranean as part of Russia’s naval group in the area, the fleet’s spokesman, Captain 1st class Vyacheslav Trukhachyov told the media.
"The groups includes the newest frigates The Admiral Grigorovich and The Admiral Essen, escort ship Smetlivy, three amphibious ships The Ceasar Kunikov, The Nikolai Filchenkov and The Azov, one submarine The Krasnodar, mine-sweepers and anti-sabotage ships, a fuel tanker and other support ships," he said.
Russia’s naval vessels have been permanently present in the Mediterranean since December 2012. Captain 1st class Pavel Yasnitsky is the group’s commander.