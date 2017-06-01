Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s Mideterranean group incorporates fifteen Black Sea Fleet ships

Military & Defense
June 01, 14:33 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia’s naval vessels have been permanently present in the Mediterranean since December 2012

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS

Read also

Russia's Black Sea Fleet holds drills in Mediterranean

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Fifteen combat and logistic ships of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet are currently on a mission in the Mediterranean as part of Russia’s naval group in the area, the fleet’s spokesman, Captain 1st class Vyacheslav Trukhachyov told the media.

"The groups includes the newest frigates The Admiral Grigorovich and The Admiral Essen, escort ship Smetlivy, three amphibious ships The Ceasar Kunikov, The Nikolai Filchenkov and The Azov, one submarine The Krasnodar, mine-sweepers and anti-sabotage ships, a fuel tanker and other support ships," he said.

Russia’s naval vessels have been permanently present in the Mediterranean since December 2012. Captain 1st class Pavel Yasnitsky is the group’s commander.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Black Sea Fleet
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Wolf, Lynx and Tiger: Russian military vehicles
11
Russia's legendary Su-27 jet fighter marks the 40th anniversary of its first flight
6
Russian air defense weaponry sparks interest at Minsk military show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin says Russia has to respond to other countries’ military potential buildup
2
India to become full-fledged SCO member in a week
3
Russia to complete building two helicopter carriers by 2027
4
Russia’s Mideterranean group incorporates fifteen Black Sea Fleet ships
5
Russian Aerospace Force eliminates 80 militants trying to move to Palmyra from Raqqa
6
Gazprom has no plans to change investment program in 2017
7
Putin to meet heads of global media agencies at St. Petersburg Economic Forum
TOP STORIES
Реклама