About half of Russian Navy warships to be armed with Kalibr cruise missiles by late 2020

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. About a half of the Russian Navy’s warships will be armed with Kalibr seaborne cruise missiles by late 2020, Russia’s Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.
"By late 2020 … about a half of the Navy’s combat ships will be armed with Kalibr seaborne cruise missiles," the defense minister said in the upper house of Russia’s parliament.
Kalibr cruise missiles were fired during the Syria counter-terror operation by the Russian Navy’s surface ships, including the Project 11356 frigate Admiral Grigorovich and Project 21631 small missile ships, and also by Project 636.3 Varshavyanka-class submarines.