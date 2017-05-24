Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

About half of Russian Navy warships to be armed with Kalibr cruise missiles by late 2020

Military & Defense
May 24, 14:31 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Kalibr cruise missiles were fired during the Syria counter-terror operation by the Russian Navy’s surface ships

Share
1 pages in this article
© Russian Defense Ministry/TASS

Read also

Operation in Syria boosts interest in Russian ships carrying Kalibr missiles — official

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. About a half of the Russian Navy’s warships will be armed with Kalibr seaborne cruise missiles by late 2020, Russia’s Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.

"By late 2020 … about a half of the Navy’s combat ships will be armed with Kalibr seaborne cruise missiles," the defense minister said in the upper house of Russia’s parliament.

Kalibr cruise missiles were fired during the Syria counter-terror operation by the Russian Navy’s surface ships, including the Project 11356 frigate Admiral Grigorovich and Project 21631 small missile ships, and also by Project 636.3 Varshavyanka-class submarines.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
6
Russian air defense weaponry sparks interest at Minsk military show
12
Russia's Baltic fleet in photos
21
Moscow's Victory Day parade in pictures
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
We are wide awake, says Russian defense minister about US threat from space
2
Stalin’s grandson passes away at 75
3
Russia’s fifth-generation fighter jets to start arriving for troops in 2019
4
Russian ground forces to be fully rearmed with Iskander-M ballistic missiles by late 2020
5
Russian 'soldier of the future' combat gear tested in Syria
6
Mechanism of alerting on cyberattacks practically never used by US — spokesperson
7
Ka-52 helicopters to have advanced weapon targeting system
TOP STORIES
Реклама