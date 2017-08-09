Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s new diesel-electric submarine arrives at home port Sevastopol

Military & Defense
August 09, 18:44 UTC+3 SEVASTOPOL

The submarine’s passage has continued four months, which is a certain record for the Black Sea Fleet, the commander said

Share
1 pages in this article
Реклама
Пропустить рекламу
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider.galleryTable_959763.stepNow *12 +1}} - 3 из {{$root.cfg.modules.slider.gallery_959763.sliderLength-1}}
© Alexei Pavlishak/TASS
© Alexei Pavlishak/TASS
© Alexei Pavlishak/TASS
Editors choice
Fire area in central Moscow reaches 1,500 square meters August 09, 15:35
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb August 09, 10:41
Participants of the first Soviet expedition to Mount Everest, 1982
Soviet conquest of Mount Everest August 08, 15:26
People admire the full moon as it rises over the cape Sounio, 65 km south of Athens, Greece
Stunning photos of partial lunar eclipse August 08, 13:28
Russia's President Vladimir Putin fishing in Tyva, in southern Siberia
Vladimir Putin's fishing trip to Siberia in photos August 07, 12:10
Russian Orthodox priest blesses paratroopers during celebrations of Paratroopers Day in Red Square in Moscow, Russia, August 2
This week in photos: a selfie with the Pope, Putin's fish and a tank race August 04, 17:39
1
...
{{item.num+1}}
...
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_959763'].sliderLength - 1}}
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_959763'].sliderLength - 1}}
+
© Alexei Pavlishak/TASS
© Alexei Pavlishak/TASS
© Alexei Pavlishak/TASS

SEVASTOPOL, August 9. /TASS/. Russia’s new diesel-electric submarine Krasnodar has arrived at its home base in Sevastopol (Crimea) for operation in the Black Sea Fleet after performing an inter-fleet passage and accomplishing missions in the Mediterranean Sea as part of the Russian Navy’s standing task force, TASS reports from the site.

"Today’s arrival of Krasnodar, a fourth submarine, in Sevastopol, is not only the arrival of a new submarine, but we can state now that a whole unit of submarines exists in Black Sea Fleet," fleet’s Commander, Admiral Alexander Vitko, told reporters on Wednesday.

"Four submarines are in the Black Sea, two - in the Baltic Sea, and they will shortly start their passage to the home port," he added.

Read also

Black Sea Fleet frigate returns home from Mediterranean mission

Russia’s newest diesel-powered submarine enters Black Sea

Russia lays down two diesel-electric submarines for Pacific Fleet

Russia launches trials of second Yasen-class nuclear-powered submarine

Krasnodar’s passage has continued four months, which is a certain record for the Black Sea Fleet, the commander said, adding that in the future submarines will have longer passages.

As was reported in late June, the frigates Admiral Essen, Admiral Grigorovich and the submarine Krasnodar destroyed large arms depots of the Islamic State terrorist organization (outlawed in Russia) with six cruise missiles in Syria, delivering the strikes from the eastern portion of the Mediterranean Sea.

The submarine had worked on interaction assignments as part of a multiple-type tactical group with two frigates.

A keel-laying ceremony for Project 636.3 diesel-electric submarine (SSK) Krasnodar took place on February 20, 2014 at the Admiralty Shipyard in St. Petersburg. The submarine was floated out on April 25, 2015.

Gallery
15 photo
© Vladimir Bocharov/ITAR-TASS

Russia's Black Sea Fleet

The Project 636.3 (Varshavyanka-class) covers the third generation of diesel-electric submarines that are among the most noiseless underwater cruisers in the world.

They are capable of developing a surface speed of up to 20 knots and dive to a depth of 300 meters. They have a cruising capacity of 45 days and a crew of 52.

The Project 636.3 submarine displaces about 4,000 tonnes in its underwater position.

The first series of six such Project 636.3 Varshavyanka-class submarines have already been delivered to the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

Six Varshavyanka-class submarines for the Pacific Fleet are planned to be built before 2022.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Black Sea Fleet
In other media
Реклама
Photo
3
Russia’s new diesel-electric submarine arrives at home port Sevastopol
10
Military scouts contest at the International Army Games
9
Sneak peek at Russian Airborne Forces' mighty weapons
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian crews take lead after Tank Biathlon individual race
2
Ukraine cancels military exports deal with Russia
3
Poland claims to have found signs of explosion on crashed Tu-154M jet’s wing
4
Russia’s new diesel-electric submarine arrives at home port Sevastopol
5
Russian rotocraft maker to test light multirole helicopter in Iran
6
Press review: Companies prepare for cyber attacks and Germany suffers from sanctions
7
Trump says US nuclear arsenal is more powerful than ever
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама