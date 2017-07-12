Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Baltic Fleet helicopters destroy notional enemy’s submarine with bombs in naval drills

Military & Defense
July 12, 18:29 UTC+3 KALININGRAD

Overall, 10 combat helicopters were involved in the drills

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS

KALININGRAD, July 12. /TASS/. The crews of Kamov Ka-27 PL antisubmarine warfare helicopters from the airbase of the Baltic Fleet’s naval aviation have spotted and destroyed a notional enemy’s submarine with air bombs in naval drills, Fleet spokesman Roman Martov told TASS on Wednesday.

Gallery
12 photo

Russia's Baltic fleet in photos

"According to the drills’ scenario, an enemy submarine reconnoitering the fleet’s naval group has been detected in a combat training range in the Baltic Sea. The crews of the Ka-27 PL antisubmarine warfare helicopters have spotted the submarine and determined its coordinates with the help of radar systems and sonars. The submarine - a specially imitated underwater target - has been destroyed by air bombs from the air," the spokesman said.

The helicopter crews also carried cargoes on external suspension and performed planned patrolling of the Baltic Sea coastline, the Fleet spokesman said.

Overall, 10 combat helicopters were involved in the drills.

Gallery
6 photo

'Black holes' of the Russian Navy

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Navy Russian defense industry
In other media
Реклама
Photo
16
Russian Air Force crews show off combat skills at Aviadarts competition
16
Best warships and submarines of Russia's Northern fleet
10
Wolf, Lynx and Tiger: Russian military vehicles
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Lavrov advises US diplomat to stay on top of real political events
2
Russia offers assistance to Bangladesh to probe Yak-130 combat trainer crash
3
Russia is among world's break-out digital economies — research
4
Kremlin derides US media buzz of ‘Russian meddling’ as bordering on TV soap opera
5
Canada lifts economic sanctions against Belarus
6
Russian president's limo getting tuned up with revved-up engine
7
Kremlin comments on postponement of Arktika icebreaker commissioning
TOP STORIES
Реклама