Baltic Fleet helicopters destroy notional enemy’s submarine with bombs in naval drills

KALININGRAD, July 12. /TASS/. The crews of Kamov Ka-27 PL antisubmarine warfare helicopters from the airbase of the Baltic Fleet’s naval aviation have spotted and destroyed a notional enemy’s submarine with air bombs in naval drills, Fleet spokesman Roman Martov told TASS on Wednesday.

"According to the drills’ scenario, an enemy submarine reconnoitering the fleet’s naval group has been detected in a combat training range in the Baltic Sea. The crews of the Ka-27 PL antisubmarine warfare helicopters have spotted the submarine and determined its coordinates with the help of radar systems and sonars. The submarine - a specially imitated underwater target - has been destroyed by air bombs from the air," the spokesman said.

The helicopter crews also carried cargoes on external suspension and performed planned patrolling of the Baltic Sea coastline, the Fleet spokesman said.

Overall, 10 combat helicopters were involved in the drills.