Submarine Severodvinsk successfully test fires Caliber cruise missile - Northern Fleet

SEVERODVINSK, August 18. /TASS/. The multipurpose nuclear submarine Severodvinsk has successfully test fired Caliber cruise missile on Friday, according to press service of the Russian Northern Fleet.

"The crew carried out a combat exercise from underwater position in one of the ranges of combat training of the Northern Fleet in the Barents Sea. The missile was launched at the Chizh test site in the Arkhangelsk region," the press service said.

The distance from the launch site to the target was about 600 kilometers. "According to objective control, the shooting was carried out with the specified accuracy and with confirmation of all flight and technical parameters," the fleet said.

K-560 Severodvinsk is a Yasen-class submarine of the Russian Navy. The construction of the submarine started in 1993 and was first launched on June 15, 2010.