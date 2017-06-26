Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian submarine successfully test-fires Bulava intercontinental missile

Military & Defense
June 26, 19:20 UTC+3

The missile has hit all the targets at the practice range in Kamchatka

Share
1 pages in this article
© Lev Fedoseyev/TASS

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. The Russian Northern Fleet’s Project 955 underwater missile cruiser Yuri Dolgoruky has successfully test-fired a Bulava missile from the Barents Sea and hit all the designated targets at the Kura practice range in Kamchatka, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

Read also

Russia successfully test-fires Topol intercontinental ballistic missile

"The Project 955 Borey-class underwater missile cruiser Yuri Dolgoruky has made a successful launch of a Bulava intercontinental ballistic missile from the designated area of the Barents Sea towards the Kura practice range in Kamchatka. The launch was made from the submerged position in compliance with a combat training plan," the Defense Ministry said.

"The parameters of the Bulava intercontinental ballistic missile’s flight trajectory were practiced in the normal regime. According to the confirmed data of the registering equipment, the warheads of the intercontinental ballistic missile performed a full cycle of the flight and successfully hit the designated targets at the practice range," the Defense Ministry said.

The previous launch of a Bulava missile was carried out on September 27 when the submarine Yuri Dolgoruky performed an experimental salvo launch of two ICBMs from the White Sea towards the Kura practice range in the Russian Far East.

The warheads of the first missile performed a full cycle of the flight program and successfully hit the designated targets at the practice range. The second missile self-liquidated after performing the first stage of the flight program.

Read also

Russian submarines to be equipped with Kalibr missiles by 2025

The submarine Yuri Dolgoruky is the Project 955 Borey-class lead vessel. The underwater cruiser is armed with a set of Bulava sea-launched intercontinental ballistic missiles and also with torpedoes. The sub can be armed with cruise missiles. It has a full displacement of 24,000 tonnes, is about 160 meters long and 13 meters wide.

The R-30 Bulava is a solid-propellant ballistic missile developed specially for Project 955 submarines. It can deliver 10 warheads of 150 kilotonnes each to a distance of 10,000 kilometers.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
Russian Defense Ministry
In other media
Реклама
Photo
16
Russian Air Force crews show off combat skills at Aviadarts competition
16
Best warships and submarines of Russia's Northern fleet
10
Wolf, Lynx and Tiger: Russian military vehicles
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian submarine successfully test-fires Bulava intercontinental missile
2
Kremlin spokesman says Putin and Trump will meet in Hamburg
3
Russia to float out first modernized nuclear submarine in August
4
St. Petersburg design bureau to assemble reconnaissance satellite
5
Russia launches serial production of upgraded rockets for anti-submarine warfare system
6
Putin emphasizes that Sweden's entry to NATO would jeopardize ties with Moscow
7
Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry forwards note of protest to Russia over Putin’s visit to Crimea
TOP STORIES
Реклама