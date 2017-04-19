Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian Pacific Fleet’s anti-submarine aircraft destroy simulated enemy’s sub

Military & Defense
April 19, 10:16 UTC+3 VLADIVOSTOK
Along with other tasks, the crews trained search and tracing of submarines
Share
1 pages in this article
Tu-142M aircraft

Tu-142M aircraft

© TASS

Read also
Second Yasen nuclear submarine launched in northern Russian port

VLADIVOSTOK, April 19. /TASS/. The Tu-142MZ maritime reconnaissance and anti-submarine warfare aircraft successfully conducted a mock attack on a submarine of a simulated enemy during drills in Russia’s Far East, Russian Pacific Fleet spokesman told TASS Wednesday.

"In the given district, anti-submarine warfare specialists have imitated the elimination of a Pacific Fleet diesel-electric sub that pretended to be an ‘enemy’ submarine," spokesman Vladimir Matveyev said.

The aircraft took off from the Kamenny Ruchei airfield in Russia’s Khabarovsk Territory. Along with other tasks, their crews trained search and tracing of submarines.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Huge state-of-the-art Arctic military base open for viewing
9
First changing of the cavalry and infantry guard of 2017 in Moscow’s Kremlin
11
Russia's Berkuts: 25 years of unique helicopter aerobatic team
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Raging Black Sea storm splits cargo ship in half
2
Citizens of 18 countries can visit Russia’s Far East without visas
3
Russia’s hypersonic Zircon anti-ship missile reaches eight times speed of sound
4
US F-22 fighter jets scrambled to intercept Russian strategic bombers near Alaska
5
Russian Pacific Fleet’s anti-submarine aircraft destroy simulated enemy’s sub
6
Russian farmers want Turkey ban on Turkish tomatoes to last 3 more years
7
Russia believes cooperation with China is priority of its foreign policy — senate speaker
TOP STORIES
Реклама