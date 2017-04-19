Russian Pacific Fleet’s anti-submarine aircraft destroy simulated enemy’s sub

Raging Black Sea storm splits cargo ship in halfWorld April 19, 10:52
VLADIVOSTOK, April 19. /TASS/. The Tu-142MZ maritime reconnaissance and anti-submarine warfare aircraft successfully conducted a mock attack on a submarine of a simulated enemy during drills in Russia’s Far East, Russian Pacific Fleet spokesman told TASS Wednesday.
"In the given district, anti-submarine warfare specialists have imitated the elimination of a Pacific Fleet diesel-electric sub that pretended to be an ‘enemy’ submarine," spokesman Vladimir Matveyev said.
The aircraft took off from the Kamenny Ruchei airfield in Russia’s Khabarovsk Territory. Along with other tasks, their crews trained search and tracing of submarines.