Russian Baltic Fleet ships to make over 10 long-distance deployments next year

KALININGRAD, November 29. /TASS/. The Baltic Fleet ships will perform over ten long-distance deployments and take part in international drills during the next training year that begins on December 1 in the Russian Armed Forces, the Fleet’s press office reported on Friday.
"In the new training year, the Baltic Fleet is set for large-scale missions, including over 10 long-distance deployments to the areas of the Mediterranean, the Atlantic and Indian Oceans while its surface ships and vessels will take part in scheduled combat training measures and international maneuvers," the press office said in a statement.
Today the Fleet’s surface ships are performing missions as part of the Russian Navy’s permanent Mediterranean taskforce. Four more ships are currently in the Indian Ocean: the naval group led by the guard ship Yaroslav Mudry will take part in the naval component of the Indra-2019 Russian-Indian drills while the Fleet’s training ship Perekop is on a voyage around Eurasia, the statement says.
This year, the Baltic Fleet sailors have made over 10 unofficial and business calls at the ports of Greece, Spain, Myanmar, Syria, Sri Lanka and other foreign states.