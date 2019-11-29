Russian Baltic Fleet ships to make over 10 long-distance deployments next year

KALININGRAD, November 29. /TASS/. The Baltic Fleet ships will perform over ten long-distance deployments and take part in international drills during the next training year that begins on December 1 in the Russian Armed Forces, the Fleet’s press office reported on Friday.

"In the new training year, the Baltic Fleet is set for large-scale missions, including over 10 long-distance deployments to the areas of the Mediterranean, the Atlantic and Indian Oceans while its surface ships and vessels will take part in scheduled combat training measures and international maneuvers," the press office said in a statement.