Defense firm delivers final batch of latest Tornado-G rocket systems to Russian troops

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. Russia’s Defense Ministry has received the final batch of the latest Tornado-G multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) this year under the defense procurement plan, the press office of RT-Capital (part of the state hi-tech corporation Rostec) reported on Tuesday.
"The Special Design Bureau integrated into the Motivilikha Plants (within Rostec) has dispatched the final batch of combat vehicles of Tornado-G multiple launch rocket systems to units of Russia’s Defense Ministry under the defense procurement plan," RT-Capital said in a statement.
The work to repair and upgrade combat vehicles of Grad multiple launch rocket systems to the Tornado-G level under the 2019 program has been implemented in full and on time, the statement says.
The Motivilikha Plants are Russia’s sole manufacturer of combat and transporter-loader vehicles for Grad and Smerch multiple launch rocket systems and also of their upgraded Tornado-G and Tornado-S versions, the press office informed.
The Tornado-G is a 122mm multiple launch rocket system derived from the Grad MLRS. The new system can conduct fire from unprepared positions in an automated mode. This allows quickly opening fire, after which the gunner can switch the system’s artillery gun into a travel mode directly from the vehicle’s cab and change the position.
The system has been developed by the Splav Research and Production Association integrated into the Tecmash Group within Rostec. As its major advantages, the system features better fire efficiency, more powerful shells and automated guidance, sighting, topographic positioning and navigation systems. The Tornado-G was accepted for service in the Russian Army in 2014.