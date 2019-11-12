Defense firm delivers final batch of latest Tornado-G rocket systems to Russian troops

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. Russia’s Defense Ministry has received the final batch of the latest Tornado-G multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) this year under the defense procurement plan, the press office of RT-Capital (part of the state hi-tech corporation Rostec) reported on Tuesday.

"The Special Design Bureau integrated into the Motivilikha Plants (within Rostec) has dispatched the final batch of combat vehicles of Tornado-G multiple launch rocket systems to units of Russia’s Defense Ministry under the defense procurement plan," RT-Capital said in a statement.

The work to repair and upgrade combat vehicles of Grad multiple launch rocket systems to the Tornado-G level under the 2019 program has been implemented in full and on time, the statement says.

The Motivilikha Plants are Russia’s sole manufacturer of combat and transporter-loader vehicles for Grad and Smerch multiple launch rocket systems and also of their upgraded Tornado-G and Tornado-S versions, the press office informed.