Military diplomats from 55 countries examine Russian Pacific Fleet’s weapons

VLADIVOSTOK, October 30. /TASS/. Military attaches from 55 countries examined military hardware of the Pacific Fleet’s coastal defense troops and viewed marine infantry’s operations during their visit to the Primorye Region in the Russian Far East, the Fleet’s press office reported on Wednesday.

"Military attaches were invited to the Gornostai coastal training range in a suburb of Vladivostok. The guests were offered a program, during which marine infantry units demonstrated their fighting skills in defense and in an offensive," the Fleet’s press office said in a statement.

Besides, the marine infantry personnel showed the guests their skills of using their service weapons, employing hand-to-hand combat techniques and passing an obstacle course. After the guests familiarized themselves with security instructions and characteristics of the marine infantry’s small arms, the military attaches were offered an opportunity to test-fire them. The guests also viewed advanced military hardware operational in the Pacific Fleet’s coastal defense troops.

More than 100 military diplomats from 55 countries arrived in Vladivostok on a two-day visit on Tuesday.