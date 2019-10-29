Ukraine’s top brass announce closing Black Sea sector for missile firings

KIEV, October 29. /TASS/. Ukraine will close the air and sea space off the coast of its Kherson Region on October 31-November 4 to hold live-fire drills with its surface-to-air missile systems, the Ukrainian Air Force Command announced on Tuesday.

"Tactical drills with a live-fire exercise will be held with units of Buk-M1 and S-300PT anti-aircraft missile systems at the Ukrainian army’s Yagorlyk state testing ground from October 31 to November 4 along with the final test-launches of missiles of S-300PT, S-300PS and S-300V1 surface-to-air missile systems ... and the trials of the S-125-2D1 air defense missile system," the Command posted a statement on Facebook.

The Ukrainian military have issued corresponding alert notices due to the closing of the air and sea space in the area of the live-fire exercise with surface-to-air missile systems, the Command said.